Bulls Rumors: Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan Relationship Has 'Sailed'; CHI Sides With HC

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The relationship between Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and head coach Billy Donovan has "sailed," and the locker room has reportedly sided with the latter in this dispute.

That's according to Daniel Kaplan on ESPN 1000's Kap & J. Hood radio show Thursday:

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times previously reported on Jan. 8 that the relationship between Donovan and LaVine was "somewhat strained" after Donovan's decision to bench LaVine late in a 108-107 home loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 18:

"According to a source, while the LaVine-Billy Donovan player-coach relationship is still very workable it remains somewhat strained in the wake of a Nov. 18, late-game benching in which Donovan chose to ride out the final minutes against Orlando with LaVine out of the game."

LaVine expressed his displeasure with the decision postgame: "That's Billy's decision, he's gotta lay with it. Do I agree with it? No. I think I can go out there and still be me even if I miss some shots. That's his decision and he's got to stand on it."

LaVine told reporters two days later that he and Donovan were "all good," but now that reportedly isn't the case as the 26-28 Bulls sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.