    Woj: Will Barton, Wizards Working on Contract Buyout After NBA Trade Deadline

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 9, 2023

    Washington Wizards forward Will Barton (5) sets up a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The Washington Wizards are working with guard/forward Will Barton on a contract buyout, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free agent. Barton, 32, has had a limited role with Washington this season, but started 71 games and averaged 14.7 points for the Nuggets a season ago.

    Barton has averaged 7.7 points on 38.7 percent shooting (38.0 percent from three-point range), 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The 11-year NBA veteran has played 40 games off the bench and averaged 19.6 minutes per contest.

