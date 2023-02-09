Woj: Will Barton, Wizards Working on Contract Buyout After NBA Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Washington Wizards are working with guard/forward Will Barton on a contract buyout, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Barton has averaged 7.7 points on 38.7 percent shooting (38.0 percent from three-point range), 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The 11-year NBA veteran has played 40 games off the bench and averaged 19.6 minutes per contest.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

