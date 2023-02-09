X

    Magic Rumors: Terrence Ross Named Contract-Buyout Candidate After NBA Trade Deadline

    Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross is a "potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on," per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

    Ross is averaging 8.0 points on 43.1 percent shooting (38.1 percent from three-point range) in 22.5 minutes for the Magic. He's played in 42 games with nine starts.

    The 6'7" wing has spent 11 years in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors and Magic.

