Magic Rumors: Terrence Ross Named Contract-Buyout Candidate After NBA Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross is a "potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on," per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Ross is averaging 8.0 points on 43.1 percent shooting (38.1 percent from three-point range) in 22.5 minutes for the Magic. He's played in 42 games with nine starts.

The 6'7" wing has spent 11 years in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors and Magic.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.