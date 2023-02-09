Kobe Bryant Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Sells for $5.8M at Auction

Noam Galai/Getty Images

A game-worn and signed Kobe Bryant jersey from his 2007-08 NBA MVP season with the Los Angeles Lakers was auctioned at Sotheby's and sold for a record $5.8 million, per ESPN's Dan Hajducky.

The jersey sold for a record amount for any Bryant item. It is also the second-most expensive basketball jersey ever sold.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables, said in a statement:

"This jersey is iconic in a way we seldom see in sports artifacts. The image of Kobe wearing this particular jersey during the NBA Playoffs has permeated in popular culture, reprinted on murals, books, newspapers [and] has become a symbol of his fierce determination and passion that has resonated with audiences across the world."

Bryant wore the jersey for 25 of L.A.'s 82 games during the 2007-08 season, including six playoff games. He also wore the uniform when he was awarded the MVP award at Staples Center in May 2008.

That MVP award was the only one of Bryant's historic career. In 82 games that season, he averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from deep.

The jersey also comes with photos of the murals erected around the globe featuring Bryant in his uniform. Artwork, magazines, newspapers, T-shirts, photographs, pins, books and other materials showing the jersey were also included in the lot.

Aside from being named MVP, Bryant was also an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and two-time scoring champion.

Bryant memorabilia skyrocketed in value following his death in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020 that also killed his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others.

One of Bryant's game-worn and signed jerseys from his rookie year sold for $3.69 million in May 2021. Additionally, a signed piece of hardwood court from Bryant's final game at Staples Center sold for $631,000 in October 2020.