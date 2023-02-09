Fantasy Basketball 2023: Top Pickups After NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 4

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers spent the last few days bolstering their depth to compete in the loaded Western Conference.

The Lakers' acquisitions of D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley should help them elevate from 13th place and into the play-in round spots in the West.

Beasley and Vanderbilt produced decent seasons with the Utah Jazz and they should be relied on more as depth within the Lakers rotation.

The pair of former Utah Jazz players should be near the top of the list for fantasy basketball waiver-wire pickups in the next week.

Beasley will be given the license to shoot plenty of threes, while Vanderbilt should contribute on the boards right away in a spot either next to Anthony Davis, or in place of him at parts of games.

The Clippers attempted to preserve their spot in the top six of the West, as they made deals for Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee. All three of those players could be looked at on the fantasy waiver wire because of the roles they should play on the second unit alongside Norman Powell.

Jae Crowder's move to the Milwaukee Bucks should be the most impactful acquisition outside of the two Los Angeles teams on the fantasy basketball market.

Crowder will slot into the Bucks rotation right away, and once he finds his form on the court again, he could be one of the top three-point contributors.

Other trades, or moves that did not happen, will shape the fantasy basketball landscape for the rest of the season, but the moves mentioned above will likely have the largest impacts.