B/R NHL Goalie Rankings: February 2023

32. Vancouver Canucks

It's been a bad season for Vancouver (understatement), and it's been rough in goal no matter who has taken the net this season. Thatcher Demko is returning from injury soon, which means Spencer Martin and Collin Delia can catch a break. Unfortunately for the Canucks, that may not provide relief on the scoreboard as all three goalies have sub-.900 save percentages. Martin has the most starts and the lowest save percentage of the bunch. Good luck, Rick Tocchet.

31. Chicago Blackhawks

You have to cut Chicago a bit of a break in goal. Injuries have meant five different netminders have played in games. Petr Mrazek has played the most and has the worst results with a sub-.890 save percentage. That's hard enough, but the Blackhawks offense also scores the fewest goals in the league. That combination is not one made for winning a lot of games, and that's pretty much how the front office would like to see it because Connor Bedard might be able to outscore the rest of the team by himself right now.

30. Columbus Blue Jackets

Congratulations to the Blue Jackets for getting out of last place on the rankings! It's a momentous occasion for them and almost entirely thanks to the play of Joonas Korpisalo. His .906 save percentage in 23 games is the best on the team, and he's provided a reprieve for Elvis Merzlikins, who has had an incredibly tough go of things. The Jackets face the second-most shots against per game in the league (35.0) so it's a task-and-a-half for whoever gets the start, but having Korpisalo provide league-average goaltending should earn him a medal...or free dinner from his teammates the rest of the season.

29. Montréal Canadiens

Speaking of goalies who have more than earned their money this season, let's recognize Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault. Allen has the majority of starts, but Montembeault has provided stronger play with a .909 save percentage in 22 games compared to Allen's .891 in 29. The Habs will be strong contenders for Bedard, and the task won't get any easier for the goaltenders with the cornucopia of injuries they've had in the rest of the lineup. Bonne chance, mes amis.

28. Los Angeles Kings

It is incredible that the Kings are near the top of the Pacific Division with an outstanding chance to outright win it with how Jonathan Quick and Pheonix Copley have played this season. Quick carried the bulk of the load early on and has an .881 save percentage, but Copley has taken control of the net since mid-December and steadied things out with a .897 save percentage, and his 15-3-1 record is eye-popping considering that. The Kings also score more often when he starts (3.35 goals for average) as opposed to Quick (2.82). More goals for and fewer against will get the job done, and that's about all you can ask for in the wild Western Conference.

27. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Since the start of the new year, Binnington has gone 5-6-0 with an .883 save percentage, which lines up perfectly with how mercurial the Blues are. Some nights you see flashes of past brilliance, and others you wonder if they should've started selling sooner. In that kind of situation, your goalie has to be top-notch to pull a team through it and Binnington has not been. With Vladimir Tarasenko off to the New York Rangers, it'll be up to Binnington to try to ruin other teams' playoff dreams.

26. Jacob Markström, Calgary Flames

Markström is still the main man in net for the Flames, but Daniel Vladar has used the force of his play to essentially become goalie 1B to Markström's 1A, and that's to Calgary's benefit. With Markström posting a sub-.900 save percentage this season and Vladar coming in close to the .906 league average, it's given them a lift in a very competitive Western Conference playoff race. Vladar is also receiving more than a goal extra in support than Markström (3.66 to 2.71). Coincidence? Maybe! But if a goalie is making more stops, the guys in front of him often play with more confidence.