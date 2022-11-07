B/R NHL Goalie Rankings: November 2022

1 of 10

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

32. Elvis Merzlikins - Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus’ No. 1 goalie has taken his team’s rough start to the season right on the chin, and he hasn’t helped them out a lot, either. Sure, the Blue Jackets have a horrendous power play (1-of-32) and one of the worst offenses in the NHL, but they have played one game this season in which they allowed fewer than three goals. Merzlikins has the worst save percentage at five-on-five and the worst goals saved above expected in all situations with minus-11.7. Columbus needs a ton of help, and if Elvis could come back to the building…er, net, that’d be great.

31. John Gibson - Anaheim Ducks

We’ve been waiting for the old John Gibson to come back to us for a few seasons now, and the start of this season is a bit deceiving. His .883 overall save percentage is not good, but at five-on-five he’s saving shots at a .910 clip. You know what that means…the Ducks are bad at killing penalties. Their PK is second-worst in the NHL, and opponents scored on 38.5 percent of the power plays against them. Friends, that’s not very good. But Gibson isn’t quite being punished for the sins of his teammates, as he has the sixth-worst goals saved above expected at five-on-five among goalies with three or more games played.

30. Marc-Andre Fleury - Minnesota Wild

It really stinks to point out how hard of a time Fleury has had so far this season in Minnesota. We’re aware he got the NHL’s Third Star of the Week recognition because he had three starts that reminded us of what he can or used to do, but compared to the rest of his body of work, they look more like outliers. He has a .888 save percentage through nine games, which is the same as he has at five-on-five. He has a minus-5.4 goals saved above expected at five-on-five and minus-4.5 in all situations. Perhaps worse yet for the Wild, rookie backup Filip Gustavsson hasn’t been able to improve the situation. Maybe it was just a really ugly start that’s weighing him down, but his advanced numbers weren’t great last season either, which hinted that trouble could be on the way.

29. Jack Campbell - Edmonton Oilers

We told you a little while ago about how disappointing Campbell’s start with the Oilers was, but when compared to the rest of the goalies in the NHL, it looks a little worse. His .881 save percentage is 48th out of 63 goalies with three or more games played, and it’s .903 at five-on-five, which is still below average. It’s not what the Oilers want from the goalie they signed for five years, $25 million in July. Fortunately for them, rookie Stuart Skinner has played very well in a handful of starts, which may only exacerbate the issue at hand with Campbell. He’ll turn things around, but right now it’s a battle.

28. Thatcher Demko - Vancouver Canucks

Speaking of goalies on teams with a terrible PK unit. Vancouver has had oodles of problems this season, and its penalty-kill unit is the worst in the NHL at 57.6 percent. Almost half the power plays against them turn into goals. Yikes. At five-on-five, Demko has been solid with a .914 save percentage, but his high-danger goals saved above average at five-on-five is minus-1.91. It’s damning of the Canucks defense, rest assured, but my goodness, the penalty kill. I know the cliché about how the goalie is your best penalty-killer, but let’s not put all the heat on Demko for that. Some, just not all. Harsh ranking? Perhaps, but the results are hard to ignore.

27. Jonathan Quick and Cal Petersen - Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have the players to be a difficult team all season and into the playoffs just so long as the goaltending doesn’t betray them. About that…Quick and Petersen have been less than stellar so far. Like last season, Quick is outplaying Petersen, but now both goalies have stats lower than they put up last season. With an .889 save percentage, Quick is leading the way while Petersen sits at .868. Petersen has minus-5.4 goals saved above expected in all situations, and it’s minus-2.7 at five-on-five. Quick’s numbers are only marginally better (minus-3.4, minus-1.3), meaning they’re getting only less questionable goaltending out of their two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie. The starting job was meant to be Petersen’s eventually, but he’s yet to grab the reins. L.A. won’t be going too far if it stays stagnant.

26. Jordan Binnington - St. Louis Blues

The Blues' No. 1 goalie picked up where he left off last season, and that’s bad news for Blues fans. Binnington more or less ceded the starting job to Ville Husso last season, but with Husso now in Detroit, the hope was he’d be able to relax and take control of the net. He has not done that and is instead being outplayed by veteran backup Thomas Greiss. Binnington’s below-average .901 save percentage last season is so far downgraded to .879 this season, and he’s bottom five in goals saved above expectations in all situations and five-on-five. This is not what the Blues imagined would happen when they signed him to a six-year, $36 million extension in March 2021. St. Louis is in a brutal funk right now, and Binnington returning to his Stanley Cup season form would go a long way to helping out.