The 8 Biggest Disappointments of the 2022-2023 NHL Season So Far

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

One of the beauties of life is that for everything that happens, there is balance. That’s even true in hockey! Earlier this week, Sara Civian looked at five of the pleasant surprises of the start of the NHL season. It's true, everyone loves a happy story, and there are plenty of those to go around right now. But for each joyful start to the season, there’s always…the other side of things.

Plenty of teams and players came into the season with high expectations, hopes and dreams, which right now aren’t looking so hot. Sure, it’s early, but getting out of the gate slowly doesn’t really help with keeping cooler heads around the dressing room and the executive offices.

Maybe it’s an entire team letting down its fans, maybe it’s just a particular player, maybe it’s literally everyone involved, but just know that we’re not mad, we’re just disappointed—just don’t let anyone know we’re mad.

This time around, we’ve picked out eight early season letdowns that made me put on my best Mike Brady impression to let them know we’re all expecting better of them the rest of the way.