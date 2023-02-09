Rockets Fan Throws Object at Referees After Controversial Ending of Loss vs. Kings

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Rockets fans were not pleased with the end of Wednesday's 130-128 loss to the Sacramento Kings at the Toyota Center, and one of them reportedly took things too far.

According to Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610, a fan threw something at one of the officials, which prompted Rockets personnel to chase them.

The chaotic scene happened after a wild finish to the game.

Houston had a five-point lead with less than a minute remaining, but a De'Aaron Fox dunk, a Kenyon Martin Jr. charge that was upheld upon replay challenge, a floater from Fox and defensive stop by the Kings left the contest very much in doubt heading into what figured to be the final possession.

Sacramento had four shots on that possession thanks to offensive rebounds but didn't convert any, giving the Rockets the ball with a 128-127 lead and fewer than two seconds left.

That should have been the game, but Malik Monk stole Alperen Sengun's pass, and the Kings got one more chance. They converted thanks to a controversial foul call on Eric Gordon, and Fox made the ensuing three free throws to clinch the win.

"Gordon makes illegal contact to the lower body of Fox, affecting his ability to land safely," crew chief Gediminas Petraitis told Kelly Iko of The Athletic when asked during the pool report interview why the foul was called.

Petraitis also said, "there was no doubt on the floor that the call was correct. And after postgame video review the call on the floor of a defensive foul is confirmed."

The result was a memorable win for the 31-23 Kings, who seem well on their way to the playoffs, and a stunning loss for a 13-42 Rockets team that has the worst record in the league.