Dan Snyder Reportedly Holding Out for $7B Bid for Commanders amid Sale Rumors

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly is looking for a $7 billion bid as he explores a potential sale of the franchise.

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported that is one reason there hasn't been significant news regarding the process of the potential sale. Thus far, the highest bid was $6.3 billion, which was still $1.6 billion more than the Denver Broncos sold for in 2022 and would be a record price tag for a sports franchise.

Whether Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gets involved in the bidding remains to be seen, but it could drive the price closer to what Snyder wants.

However, Perez noted there is an "apparent unwillingness" from the Commanders owner when it comes to selling to Bezos seeing how he owns the Washington Post, which has played an integral role in reporting on the team's toxic culture under Snyder.

Peter King also reported in his Football Morning in America column in November that a source said such a sale will "never happen. Dan Snyder detests the Washington Post. No way he'd sell to the owner of that paper."

Perez reported that while there remains belief around the NFL that Snyder plans on selling at least a majority of the Commanders, there is some "concern" that he may not if he doesn't reach that $7 billion threshold.

Snyder was forced to give up day-to-day operations with the team to his wife, Tanya, as part of the punishment issued following the initial investigation into the franchise.

The Commanders were also fined $10 million after the investigation, which was conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, found a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and misconduct within the organization.

A second investigation into the organization, which is being conducted by former SEC chair Mary Jo White, is currently underway and is looking into an allegation that Snyder sexually assaulted a woman on his plane in 2009.

Perez cited a source who said that investigation may be "wrapping up."