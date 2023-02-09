Moreno: Angels Have as Good a Chance as Anybody to Sign Shohei Ohtani to New Contract

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno believes his team is on a level playing field with other MLB franchises when it comes to signing superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is scheduled to enter free agency next offseason.

"I'd like to say we have as good a chance as anybody," Moreno told Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Wednesday.

Others disagree with Moreno. Per Heyman, a rival ballparked the Angels' chances to re-sign Ohtani long-term at 5 percent. Another rival said a deal before free agency was "impossible."

Ohtani may be the most coveted free agent in the sport's history. The starting pitcher-designated hitter went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings last year while smacking 34 home runs alongside 95 RBI and an .875 OPS.

Ohtani finished second in 2022 American League MVP voting to New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, who hit a league-record 62 home runs.

Ohtani won the 2021 AL MVP Award after a tremendous season wherein he had 46 home runs, 100 RBI and a .965 OPS. He also went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings.

Naturally, a generational talent such as Ohtani could command the biggest contract in the history of baseball. Heyman spoke with agents who believe Ohtani will become the game's first $500 million player, with one even suggesting he will earn $550 million.

The Angels will likely have issues retaining Ohtani, though. For starters, they haven't been a contender despite fielding two incredible talents in Ohtani and superstar center fielder Mike Trout. Los Angeles hasn't reached the postseason since 2014 and hasn't won a playoff game since 2009.

In addition, there are plenty of teams with deep pockets that could top an Angels offer, such as the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

For now, Ohtani will ride out his one-year, $30 million deal, a record for an arbitration-eligible player. But the hot-stove season promises to be one of the most eventful with Ohtani potentially available.