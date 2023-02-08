Juan Soto Rumors: Padres Expected to Explore Contract Extension for Star in Spring

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Juan Soto isn't scheduled for free agency until 2025, but the San Diego Padres will reportedly attempt to be proactive this spring.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the National League West team is "expected to explore an extension for" the slugger before the 2023 campaign starts. However, he didn't seem too optimistic about it happening.

"Good luck with that," Rosenthal wrote. "Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals, prompting his trade to San Diego. He is two seasons away from hitting the market at 26. And his agent, Scott Boras, generally shuns extensions, preferring his clients to establish their values in free agency."

That San Diego would at least be interested in extending Soto comes as no surprise. He's only 24 years old and is well established as one of the best players in the league.

Soto's resume includes a World Series title, a batting title, three Silver Sluggers and two All-Star selections. San Diego acquired him from the Nationals last season, and he helped lead the team to the National League Championship Series for the first time since it reached the 1998 World Series.

However, Soto was somewhat inconsistent during his brief time with the Padres last season.

He slashed .313/.465/.534 with 29 home runs and 95 RBI during his last full campaign with the Nationals in 2021. However, he slashed .236/.388/.390 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 52 regular-season games for San Diego after the trade.

Soto hit .239/.314/.413 with two home runs and seven RBI in 12 playoff games, but that still wasn't quite what one could reasonably expect from a player who turned down a $440 million contract offer from his last team.

Expectations will once again be quite high in San Diego in 2023, especially after the Padres added Xander Bogaerts this offseason to a lineup that was already set to feature Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.

If Soto returns to the form he demonstrated as one of baseball's best players from his time in Washington, a World Series trophy is a realistic goal.