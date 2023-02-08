Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Had 'Heated' Exchange in Locker Room

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham engaged in a "brief, heated verbal exchange" during halftime of the team's 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, Ham had taken issue with how Westbrook "lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of game late in second quarter."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

