    Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Had 'Heated' Exchange in Locker Room

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 8, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JANUARY 9: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Head Coach Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 9, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham engaged in a "brief, heated verbal exchange" during halftime of the team's 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Per Wojnarowski, Ham had taken issue with how Westbrook "lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of game late in second quarter."

