Magic Trade Rumors: Gary Harris Unlikely to Move amid Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross Buzz

David Jensen/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic are reportedly leaning toward keeping guard Gary Harris ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Magic "relish Harris' veteran presence" and would prefer to keep him around as they continue developing their young roster. Orlando has made center Mo Bamba and guard Terrence Ross available in trade talks.

Harris has settled into becoming a role player in Orlando, averaging 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from three-point range. His 6.3 shot attempts per game are by far his lowest since his rookie season, and he's taking just 2.3 two-point shots a night.

The Magic have seven players on their roster currently averaging double figures, led by rookie Paolo Banchero at 20.2 points per game. Harris has seemed largely satisfied in his newfound tertiary role, a fact likely boosted by him nearing $100 million in career earnings. The Michigan State product has also relished his role as a leader in nurturing this young Orlando roster to an acceptable 22-33 record.

Ross and Bamba, meanwhile, sit 10th and 11th on the Magic in scoring and haven't enjoyed the same type of efficiency in their lesser roles. Ross will be an unrestricted free agent in July and likely could help a playoff contender as a floor spacer off the bench, while Bamba's deal for next season is for a relatively paltry $10.3 million.

The Magic are in a unique position where they have a roster full of quality talent that could help teams, but don't need to desperately push the button on a move. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them shift more toward being buyers during the offseason when they might be able to flip some depth for a young costar for Banchero.