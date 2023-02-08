Knicks Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Among Targets Before NBA Deadline

Yasin OztÃ¼rk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The New York Knicks have been a middling team this season, but it appears that they're trying to make moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in the hope of turning a corner.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks "have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers swingman Josh Hart."

Hart has started all 51 games he's appeared in for Portland and is averaging career highs of 8.2 rebounds and 50.4 percent shooting from the field. The Blazers acquired him ahead of last year's trade deadline as part of the deal that sent star shooting guard CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Upon his acquisition, Hart upped his scoring considerably for an injury-riddled Portland team. He averaged 19.9 points in his 13 games with the Blazers last season. He hasn't been able to sustain that level of production this year, though. He's averaging 9.5 points and 7.1 shot attempts per game compared to 14.1 last year.

Adding Hart would provide some wing depth for the Knicks, who currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 30-26 record. The 27-year-old also has familiarity with New York star point guard Jalen Brunson as well as reserve Ryan Arcidiacono, as they all were members of Villanova's national championship team in 2016.

The Knicks have embraced their young nucleus this season, giving more playing time to players like Quentin Grimes, Deuce McBride and Immanuel Quickley. However, New York might look to flip some of those players in hopes of adding a veteran presence as the team tries to return to the postseason after falling short last year.

The Knicks will be seeking their third straight win when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (34-18) on Friday.