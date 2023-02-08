Michael Irvin Pulled from NFL Network at Super Bowl After Hotel Misconduct Complaint

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

NFL Network has pulled Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a woman complained about his conduct at an Arizona hotel, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

Speaking with Gehlken, Irvin said his interaction with the woman was "brief, public and largely non-physical" and that he only shook her hand, adding he was "a bit baffled with it all."

"This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby," he said. "When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds."

Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, confirmed to Gehlken that Irvin wouldn't be working for NFL Network leading up to the Super Bowl but didn't comment on the details of the allegations.

Gehlken reported that police in Glendale, Arizona, haven't been alerted to any situation involving Irvin.

Irvin spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a player, reaching Pro Bowls and winning three Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys. His 11,904 receiving yards are second all-time in franchise history.

The 56-year-old has been an analyst with NFL Network since 2009.