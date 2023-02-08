NBA Rumors: Celtics, Wizards, Suns Eyeing Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate at Trade Deadline

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

With the NBA trade deadline just a day away, teams are scouring the league for potential additions.

One player receiving attention in recent days is Houston Rockets swingman Jae'Sean Tate, as The Athletic's Kelly Iko reports that the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards have all expressed interest in acquiring him.

While Tate is an attractive player for teams looking for an upgrade on the wing, it likely would take a substantial haul to pry him away from Houston. Iko noted the Rockets regard the 27-year-old as "one of the most important pieces of this youthful roster" and would only consider moving him for an overwhelming offer.

"Tate is highly valued within the organization because of his attention to detail, playmaking ability, unselfish play style and most importantly, his defensive intensity and versatility," Iko wrote. "He's also seen as the bridge of sorts—connecting the rebuild to the future and how they envision the roster in the coming months."

A third-year forward out of Ohio State, Tate has appeared in 16 games this season after he missed a large chunk of the beginning of the year because of ankle issues. He's averaging modest numbers at 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, but he's a top-notch defender and quintessential glue player who does a little bit of everything.

At 13-41, the Rockets have yet to see progress during their ongoing rebuild, but they have a group of talented young players led by 2021 No. 2 draft pick Jalen Green and 2022 No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr.

Houston will look to end a three-game losing streak when it hosts the Sacramento Kings (30-23) on Wednesday.