Bleacher Report's Expert Super Bowl LVII Picks

Davenport: Eagles -1.5

To be clear, this is a Super Bowl that could easily go either way; it's the closest matchup on paper in recent memory. And counting out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would be…unwise. But about the only thing the Eagles don't do at an elite level is defend the run. Philly is going to move the ball and score points. And the Eagles' abjectly terrifying pass rush is going to pressure Mahomes. Mahomes is a great player. Andy Reid is a great coach. But the Eagles are the better team, and they're going win a closely contested and exciting Super Bowl.

Gagnon: Chiefs +1.5

The Eagles are the more talented overall team, but the Chiefs have advantages where it really matters in the Super Bowl. They have the better quarterback, the better coach and significantly more Super Bowl experience than Philly. People are overlooking the fact that this team is way more battle-tested than the Eagles, and we're making too much of Mahomes' ankle injury and failing to consider that Jalen Hurts likely isn't 100 percent either.

Ivory: Chiefs +1.5

Knox: Chiefs +1.5

Andy Reid (27-4 after the bye week) and the Chiefs have had two weeks to prepare for this one, and I think they'll come up with a plan to attack one of the top defenses in the NFL. That plan will involve repeatedly testing a run defense ranked 24th in yards per carry allowed (4.6). It wasn't much of an issue for Philly in the NFC title game because the San Francisco 49ers essentially lost the threat of the pass for the entire second half. That won't be the case Sunday, unless Mahomes exits the game.

I see Mahomes adding to his resume with another late drive (either from behind or tied), but Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon will be the real difference-makers. They can control the tempo to keep Kansas City's defense fresh and Mahomes within striking distance.

Moton: Eagles -1.5

So far this postseason, the Eagles have faced the New York Giants' mediocre 15th-ranked scoring offense and the 49ers' disjointed offense, which featured an injured Brock Purdy and fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson under center. That leaves questions about their dominant defensive playoff performances. On Sunday, we're going to see Philadelphia's stout defense slow down Kansas City's No. 1 scoring offense just enough to allow the club to win by a field goal on a late drive. Mahomes will find it extremely difficult to move the ball against the league's No. 1 defense in passing yards allowed and sacks in a 28-24 loss.

O'Donnell: Chiefs +1.5

Patrick Mahomes is getting points. It's almost that simple. The Eagles have looked every bit of a juggernaut in their two playoff games, but they haven't seen a team as good as the Chiefs all season. Coach Reid isn't going to fall against his old team. He and Mahomes are in their fifth postseason together and in a Super Bowl in three of their last four. I can't imagine looking back and seeing they've won only one title during that run. I'm taking the Chiefs and even looking to give points.

Sobleski: Eagles -1.5

Three categories often define Super Bowl winners: No. 1, overall roster quality, specifically depth; No. 2, high-caliber coaching; and No. 3, catching lightning in a bottle to some degree. Between the Chiefs and Eagles, the latter appears to have an advantage in two of the three, by featuring the league's best roster, including dominant trench play and making this run with a quarterback on a rookie contract that allowed the organization to take chances in other areas. The Chiefs are truly great in multiple areas, but the Eagles are the better overall team right now.

Consensus ATS pick: Chiefs +1.5