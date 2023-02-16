Suns' Kevin Durant Hopes to Return from Knee Injury 'Soon' After All-Star Break

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant told reporters on Thursday that while he doesn't have an exact timetable for a return from his knee injury, he's hoping to be back on the court "soon" after the upcoming All-Star break.

The 34-year-old, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at this season's trade deadline, has been sidelined since suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee on Jan. 8.

When healthy, Durant is a force on the floor. He was among the leading MVP candidates with averages of 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He was also playing with incredible efficiency, shooting a career-high 55.9 percent from the field.

The 13-time All-Star is one of the best players in the NBA, but he's developed a tendency for injury. He has appeared in less than 60 games in each of his three seasons in Brooklyn prior to being traded.

The Suns have had to work through a surprisingly difficult season that has seen extended absences to its star players Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Still, the team ranks fourth in the Western Conference with a 32-27 record.

Adding Durant is the type of move that can change the entire outlook of the season for Phoenix. Getting him back in the lineup would be a massive boost to the Suns' title aspirations.