X

    Suns' Kevin Durant Hopes to Return from Knee Injury 'Soon' After All-Star Break

    Doric SamFebruary 16, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 30, 2023 in New York City. The Nets defeated the Lakers 121-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant told reporters on Thursday that while he doesn't have an exact timetable for a return from his knee injury, he's hoping to be back on the court "soon" after the upcoming All-Star break.

    Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

    KD says he doesn't know when he'll debut with the Suns, but said "hopefully soon" after the All-Star break.

    The 34-year-old, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at this season's trade deadline, has been sidelined since suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee on Jan. 8.

    When healthy, Durant is a force on the floor. He was among the leading MVP candidates with averages of 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He was also playing with incredible efficiency, shooting a career-high 55.9 percent from the field.

    The 13-time All-Star is one of the best players in the NBA, but he's developed a tendency for injury. He has appeared in less than 60 games in each of his three seasons in Brooklyn prior to being traded.

    The Suns have had to work through a surprisingly difficult season that has seen extended absences to its star players Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Still, the team ranks fourth in the Western Conference with a 32-27 record.

    Adding Durant is the type of move that can change the entire outlook of the season for Phoenix. Getting him back in the lineup would be a massive boost to the Suns' title aspirations.

    Suns' Kevin Durant Hopes to Return from Knee Injury 'Soon' After All-Star Break
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon