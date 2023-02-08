NFL Honors 2023: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Awards Predictions

NFL Honors 2023: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Awards PredictionsFebruary 8, 2023
With the Super Bowl LVII looming this Sunday, the event that everyone looks forward to as a celebratory appetizer is NFL Honors, the Associated Press' end-of-season awards show set to air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.
During the two-hour broadcast, the NFL's best players will be recognized for their stellar individual contributions to their respective teams.
In addition to marquee awards like AP Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and AP Most Valuable Player, awards announced during the show include AP Comeback Player of the Year, AP Coach of the Year and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
Additionally, the NFL Fan of the Year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be revealed.
The show, which will be held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, will be hosted by Emmy and Grammy-award-winner Kelly Clarkson, who will also be the first woman to serve as master of ceremonies for the event.
Here's everything fans need to know ahead of the show and a few predictions for the major awards of the night.
TV Schedule & Live Stream
Date: Thursday, Feb. 9
Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Symphony Hall, Phoenix AZ
TV: NBC
Live Stream: Peacock and NFL Network
Offensive Player of the Year
All four finalists for the Offensive Player of the Year award have made legitimate cases for why they should take home the trophy.
Patrick Mahomes, who is the likely winner of the MVP award, put up some serious numbers as a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs despite the loss of top receiver Tyreek Hill.
The 27-year old signal caller led the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41).
He also broke Drew Brees' 2011 single-season total yards record with 5,614.
Brees' previous record was 5,562 yards,
Jalen Hurts didn't put up the numbers that Mahomes did, but his dual-threat ability was the catalyst for the Philadelphia Eagles' 14-3 season, which was good enough to tie for the best record in the league.
Hurts won't win this award, but he's also a finalist for the MVP.
Then there's Hill, who went to the Miami Dolphins and still logged another outstanding season as a wideout.
Despite Tua Tagovailoa's up and down year, Hill caught 119 passes, had the second-most receiving yards (1,710) and seven TDs.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is probably the favorite heading into Thursday night, finished with the most receiving yards (1,809) on 128 catches and eight scores.
He also had perhaps the best catch of the year against the Buffalo Bills.
Prediction: Jefferson wins Offensive Player of the Year
Defensive Player of the Year
For 2023, there are three finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Jones (DT, Kansas City Chiefs), Micah Parsons (DE/LB, Dallas Cowboys) and Nick Bosa (DE, San Francisco 49ers).
All three made legitimate cases for winning the award, but right now, Bosa is the overwhelming favorite to get the nod.
One of the biggest reasons is the fact that he led the NFL in sacks (18.5) and quarterback hits (48).
He also 51 total tackles, including 19 for loss and two forced fumbles and one pass defended.
Outside of the numbers, teams had to game-plan for Bosa because of his ability to get after the quarterback.
He was a one-man force to be reckoned with.
Parsons is only in his second season, but he has already established himself as a defensive stopper. No sophomore slump over here.
The former AP defensive rookie of the year finished with 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defended.
He also logged 65 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits.
Jones, who already said that he won't attend NFL Honors, had a productive year as an interior lineman with 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits.
He also had four passes defended and two forced fumbles, which should make him the runner-up.
Don't feel bad for Jones, though, because he'll be on the field for Super Bowl LVII and would likely rather be helping in the Chiefs' quest to take home the Lombardi.
Prediction: Bosa wins Defensive Player of the Year
NFL MVP
The finalists for the MVP are all quarterbacks except for Justin Jefferson.
There's Mahomes, the presumptive favorite, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.
If Mahomes hadn't racked up the numbers he did this season, this award might go to Hurts, his Super Bowl LVII opponent.
The cherry on top was Mahomes breaking Brees' single season total yards record.
if not for that, the way Hurts helped turn things around in Philly might weigh heavily with voters.
As for Allen, he had an efficient year for the Bills, but his case didn't quite measure up to Mahomes and Hurts.
Burrow suffers from the same circumstances as Allen, having an excellent season but not quite as good as the top two contenders.
Look for Mahomes to get this trophy, then have to go out and try to keep Hurts from hoisting the NFL's most important hardware.
Prediction: Mahomes wins Most Valuable Player