NFL Honors 2023: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Awards Predictions

With the Super Bowl LVII looming this Sunday, the event that everyone looks forward to as a celebratory appetizer is NFL Honors, the Associated Press' end-of-season awards show set to air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.

During the two-hour broadcast, the NFL's best players will be recognized for their stellar individual contributions to their respective teams.

In addition to marquee awards like AP Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and AP Most Valuable Player, awards announced during the show include AP Comeback Player of the Year, AP Coach of the Year and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Additionally, the NFL Fan of the Year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be revealed.

The show, which will be held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, will be hosted by Emmy and Grammy-award-winner Kelly Clarkson, who will also be the first woman to serve as master of ceremonies for the event.

Here's everything fans need to know ahead of the show and a few predictions for the major awards of the night.