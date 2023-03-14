Report: Taylor Heinicke, Falcons Agree to $20M Contract After 3 Years with Commanders

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency Tuesday following a three-year stint with the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Heinicke will ink a two-year deal that could be worth up to $20 million.

Since the Falcons' likely starter is an inexperienced second-year man in Desmond Ridder, Heinicke will have the opportunity to compete for the starting job. If Heinicke doesn't win the competition, he'll be one of the NFL's better backups.

Heinicke began his career with Washington in 2020, joining a quarterback room that included Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen. He appeared in just one game that season before taking over as the team's starter in 2021.

The veteran signal-caller, who will turn 30 on Wednesday, had a respectable 2021 campaign, completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 313 yards and one score.

However, Washington finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs, which resulted in the franchise acquiring veteran Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in an offseason trade.

Wentz struggled during the 2022 season, though, and he ended up splitting time with Heinicke, who went 5-3-1 in nine starts. He completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,859 yards and 12 touchdowns against six interceptions, in addition to rushing for 96 yards and one score.

The Old Dominion product made his NFL debut with the Houston Texans in 2017 after time with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. He then spent the 2018 campaign with the Carolina Panthers.

After a solid run in Washington, the Falcons seem like the perfect fit for Heinicke, in part because he is an Atlanta native.

Also, the Falcons can present an opportunity to vie for the starting job, which is likely something few other teams could have offered him.