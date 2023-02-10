X

    Mavs' Luka Dončić Won't Return from Heel Injury vs. Kings Despite Report

    DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 2: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks brings the ball up the court against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić won't suit up Friday night against the Sacramento Kings because of his nagging heel injury, the team announced.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic previously reported the guard was expected to return to the lineup Friday after missing three games with a heel injury,

    It would have marked his first game playing alongside Kyrie Irving, who was officially traded from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and made his debut in Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Dončić is hoping he can play in Saturday's game against the Kings.

    Dončić was ruled out of his team's Feb. 4 game against the Golden State Warriors after suffering a right heel contusion. He didn't travel with the team at the start of the five-game road trip.

    He first suffered the injury two days earlier in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, ruling him out after 22 minutes of game time.

    The Mavericks have remained cautious with the four-time All-Star, who missed three games in January due to ankle issues.

    Dončić's pending return will give the team an early look at the rotation that is seeking to compete with the top teams in the Western Conference. The 23-year-old is one of the best offensive players in the NBA, entering the day averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

    With Irving now alongside him in the backcourt, Dallas will be a difficult team to defend for the rest of the season.