NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Execs View Bryce Young as No. 1 QB Despite Durability Concerns

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The majority of NFL executives reportedly view Alabama's Bryce Young as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the consensus among NFL execs is that Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis make up the top tier of quarterbacks in the class, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is considered a first-round candidate as well.

Howe noted that while there is some concern over Young's 5'11", 192-pound frame and whether it will impact his durability at the next level, he was most commonly mentioned as the top quarterback and is expected to be the first one off the board in April's draft.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.