Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC Fight Confirmed After Coaching TUF Season 31

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Conor McGregor will be stepping back into the Octagon for the first time in two years.

UFC president Dana White announced McGregor and Michael Chandler will be coaches on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter, and the two lightweight superstars will square off after the season wraps up.

White noted Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter will end on Aug. 15. The date and location for the McGregor-Chandler fight have not yet been determined.

The coaches last season on the show were Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. The season concluded on July 19, leading into their pay-per-view main event at UFC 277 on July 30.

Using a similar timeline, the McGregor vs. Chandler pay-per-view could take place as soon as Aug. 26. UFC has shows scheduled out through May 6.

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a fractured tibia and fibula in the first round of his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. Poirier was declared the winner by TKO as the result of a doctor stoppage.

The Notorious has been teasing a comeback in recent months. He said in an Instagram Live back in December that he was targeting early 2023 as a return timeline.

UFC is pushing that timeline back a few months by holding off the fight until this summer, but the company will also get several months of promotion from McGregor and Chandler from The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor has a lot at stake going into this fight coming off three losses in his last four bouts. He's going up against Chandler, who is a longtime mixed martial arts veteran but still fairly new to UFC.

Chandler signed with the promotion in 2020 after spending 10 years in Bellator. The 36-year-old has a 2-3 record in five UFC fights, though he's held his own in three losses against top-level competition that includes Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Poirier.