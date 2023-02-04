NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant Impressed by Dorian Finney-Smith amid Kyrie-Mavs Links

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

If the Brooklyn Nets are going to break up the duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Dallas Mavericks have one player who could be used in a trade who has impressed Durant.

On The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 10:45 mark), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said Durant has "a lot of respect" for Dorian Finney-Smith because he's "the kind of player that every star wants to play with" as an unselfish three-and-D wing.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavs are expected to get involved in trade talks for Irving after the eight-time All-Star requested to be moved by the Nets.

The Mavericks are a team that could be feeling pressure to make a bold move because they have a superstar player in Luka Dončić carrying such a heavy burden for them right now.

Irving has at least been intrigued by Dallas going back to last summer. He had the Mavs on a list of preferred destinations when he explored sign-and-trade deals, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

When no deal materialized at that time, Irving opted in to his $36.5 million salary for the 2022-23 season with the Nets.

Finney-Smith is a player who has generated trade interest leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline. Matt Moore of the Action Network reported earlier this week the Mavs "have been fielding offers" for Finney-Smith and Tim Hardaway Jr. in an attempt to upgrade their roster.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas is putting "an incredibly high price threshold for teams reaching out" for Finney-Smith. The 29-year-old is averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 39 starts this season. He is a 36.0 percent shooter from three-point range in his career.

If the Mavs believe Irving is a player worth giving up Finney-Smith for, perhaps they can find a deal that also works for the Nets. Irving's contract status could become a key factor in any potential trade talks.

Charania noted on The Pat McAfee Show that Irving's trade request was brought on because he didn't like a recent offer from the Nets that didn't fully guarantee his salary in the final season.

Irving remains one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NBA. He's averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in 40 starts this season. The 30-year-old is also an incredibly volatile presence who has been unable to stay on the court. He hasn't played more than 54 regular-season games since 2018-19.

The Mavericks are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 28-25 record.