    Celtics Fans Crush Joe Mazzulla for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rotations in Suns Loss

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 4, 2023

    Boston, MA - January 26: Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla points something out in the third quarter. The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks, 120-117, in overtime. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    Boston Celtics fans were not pleased with head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation and lineup choices during his team's 106-94 home loss to the Devin Booker-less Phoenix Suns on Friday evening.

    Boston stormed back from a 57-44 halftime deficit to cut the Suns' lead to 74-73 by the end of the third quarter.

    However, Phoenix stormed back with a 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter and maintained a lead of six or more points for the remainder of the game.

    The Celtics opened the fourth quarter with Jaylen Brown and four reserves, a tactic that ultimately opened the door for the Suns to create some distance between the hosts.

    Jayson Tatum sat on the bench during the entirety of the run, even after Mazzulla called timeout after the Suns opened the fourth on an 8-0 spurt.

    Eventually, Tatum and Al Horford returned to the court with the team down 88-77, but the Celtics couldn't overcome the hole created in the beginning of the period.

    Fans were not pleased with the lineup decisions.

    BayBay 🚸 @WeAreBayBayKids

    Fire Joe MAzzulla I'm so sick of him 14-run and no adjustment

    CelticsForum @celticsforum

    Mazzulla should've played Tatum to start the 4th and staggered his minutes from there<br><br>That said.. we're only down 9. Put him back in now, and comeback is on..

    ✨adam✨ @ZTheBest33

    Mazzulla saw the 9-0 run, took timeout, and didn't put Tatum in…

    Jays Enthusiast @gReenbean_26

    Mazzulla threw out another JB bench lineup and we're back to down by double digits

    Will @HateJuventus

    At what point does Joe Mazzulla realize that the JB/Bench lineup has never worked ONCE in its entire history

    デマス @Turappusouru

    Mazzulla still trying to play heliocentric offense around JB and hoping it does something is literal definition of insanity

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Suns are rolling and Tatum remains on the bench.

    BayBay 🚸 @WeAreBayBayKids

    I don't know what TF Mazzulla was thinking with the rotations tonight. And why grant didn't get much minutes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a>

    デマス @Turappusouru

    Joe Mazzulla <a href="https://t.co/0q4Tz3c5re">pic.twitter.com/0q4Tz3c5re</a>

    The Celtics will now hit the road to visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday.