Celtics Fans Crush Joe Mazzulla for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rotations in Suns Loss

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Celtics fans were not pleased with head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation and lineup choices during his team's 106-94 home loss to the Devin Booker-less Phoenix Suns on Friday evening.

Boston stormed back from a 57-44 halftime deficit to cut the Suns' lead to 74-73 by the end of the third quarter.

However, Phoenix stormed back with a 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter and maintained a lead of six or more points for the remainder of the game.

The Celtics opened the fourth quarter with Jaylen Brown and four reserves, a tactic that ultimately opened the door for the Suns to create some distance between the hosts.

Jayson Tatum sat on the bench during the entirety of the run, even after Mazzulla called timeout after the Suns opened the fourth on an 8-0 spurt.

Eventually, Tatum and Al Horford returned to the court with the team down 88-77, but the Celtics couldn't overcome the hole created in the beginning of the period.

Fans were not pleased with the lineup decisions.

The Celtics will now hit the road to visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday.