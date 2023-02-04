Caddie Given CPR After Collapsing at Pebble Beach Pro-Am; Transported to Hospital

Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The caddie for Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch collapsed during Friday's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and was given CPR before being taken to a local hospital, per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti.

The caddie who collapsed has not been identified.

"During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there was a medical emergency at No. 11 at Pebble Beach involving an amateur's caddie," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "The caddie has been rushed to Montage Health for evaluation. At the direction of the PGA Tour Rules Committee, the players in that group—Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler—paused play during the medical emergency and will be allowed to warm up and resume their round shortly."

The playing group also included amateur Lukas Nelson, alongside Couch, McGreevy and Beau Hossler. Nelson, McGreevy and Hossler continued their round "nearly two hours" later, per Uggetti.