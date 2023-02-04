X

    Caddie Given CPR After Collapsing at Pebble Beach Pro-Am; Transported to Hospital

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 4, 2023

    PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: A view of the 18th hole from the 7th hold during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 3, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
    Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

    The caddie for Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch collapsed during Friday's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and was given CPR before being taken to a local hospital, per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti.

    Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti

    He's still receiving CPR as they stretcher him to an ambulance here at the 11th. Play has been stopped <a href="https://t.co/z4wIYVJvWg">pic.twitter.com/z4wIYVJvWg</a>

    Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti

    Players and caddies now hugging each other. Lukas Nelson, the other amateur, just told me the caddie who collapsed is "doing better." The group is headed back to the clubhouse to regroup. Unclear if they'll continue play.

    The caddie who collapsed has not been identified.

    "During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there was a medical emergency at No. 11 at Pebble Beach involving an amateur's caddie," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "The caddie has been rushed to Montage Health for evaluation. At the direction of the PGA Tour Rules Committee, the players in that group—Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler—paused play during the medical emergency and will be allowed to warm up and resume their round shortly."

    The playing group also included amateur Lukas Nelson, alongside Couch, McGreevy and Beau Hossler. Nelson, McGreevy and Hossler continued their round "nearly two hours" later, per Uggetti.