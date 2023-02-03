X

    Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Suspended 1 Game for Hitting Donovan Mitchell in Groin

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 3, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 02: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies fights with Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 02, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Both players were ejected.The Cavaliers defeated the Grizzlies 128-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 in response to their on-court spat on Thursday night, the NBA announced Friday.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The following was released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/NvSOrOpCzZ">pic.twitter.com/NvSOrOpCzZ</a>

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    The Dillon Brooks one-game suspension will cost $78,621.

    Both players were ejected from the game, a 128-113 win for the Cavs.

    The altercation started after Brooks fell to the floor following a missed layup attempt. He then rolled toward Mitchell and swung his arm up, hitting Mitchell in the groin. The Cleveland star responded by throwing the ball at Brooks and pushing him, and things escalated as players and staff rushed in separate the pair.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Spida and Dillon Brooks get CHIPPY 😳 <a href="https://t.co/jGhYHa8VAS">pic.twitter.com/jGhYHa8VAS</a>

    Mitchell, unsurprisingly, was not pleased after the game.

    "That's just who he is," Mitchell said of Brooks. "We've seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I've been busting his ass for years. Playoffs, regular season. The one game he does an alright job on me today he decides to do something like that. There's no place for that in the game. You've got to protect yourself at the end of the day. This has been brewing for years."

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I've been busting his ass for years."<br><br>Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/cwmwrites?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cwmwrites</a>)<a href="https://t.co/pnDvLaROnJ">pic.twitter.com/pnDvLaROnJ</a>

    Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Suspended 1 Game for Hitting Donovan Mitchell in Groin
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Ja Morant felt differently.

    "We don't got no history with nobody," he told reporters. "We don't beef with nobody."

    Mitchell wasn't the only person on the Cavaliers—or in the media—who felt a certain way about Brooks' cheap shot:

    Spencer Davies @SpinDavies

    J.B. Bickerstaff on Donovan Mitchell/Dillon Brooks scuffle: "We don't have those guys that start sh*t, but we've got guys that don't run from sh*t… Sometimes, people mistake our kindness for weakness." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/basketbllnews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@basketbllnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/t3zXhBOKJH">pic.twitter.com/t3zXhBOKJH</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    "You can't go around punching people...that was a cheap shot, period."<br><br>The fellas react to the Dillon Brooks &amp; Donovan Mitchell scuffle <a href="https://t.co/gCkYukAcV9">pic.twitter.com/gCkYukAcV9</a>

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    It's hard to see any team that relies on Dillon Brooks this much being serious about winning a title. Just completely out of control emotionally.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Yeah, that was intentional from Dillon Brooks. Can't blame Donovan Mitchell for reacting the way he did.

    That reaction wasn't surprising. The Grizzlies have developed a reputation as a brash, scrappy and trash-talking bunch in recent seasons, though Brooks' actions clearly veered outside of playing with an edge and instead crossed a line.

    But while Brooks and the rest of the Grizzlies refused to talk about the incident, Morant said he believes the Grizzlies are often viewed in a different light as other teams around the NBA.

    "Anything when it comes to negative about the Grizzlies, we normally, you know, get the punishment," he told reporters. "It ain't the same. They [the NBA] hate us."

    Brooks' actions on Thursday won't help in that regard.