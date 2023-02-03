Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that had "had some stipulations in it."

Charania added that Irving's camp was "vehemently against" any stipulations in a new deal, prompting him to request a trade before the Feb. 9 deadline.

According to Charania, the Nets offered Irving a multiyear extension that wasn't fully guaranteed in the final season.

This isn't a new position for the Nets to be in. They went through something similar with Irving during the offseason when he wanted an extension, but they were unwilling to give him a long-term commitment after all of the roster issues caused last season by his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and extensive injury history.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in June that Irving gave the Nets a list of six teams he wanted them to consider for sign-and-trade deals, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Wojnarowski later reported the Lakers were the only team that had interest in a sign-and-trade deal for Irving, but Brooklyn wasn't interested in what they had to offer.

When no sign-and-trade materialized, Irving opted in to his $36.5 million salary for the 2022-23 season to remain with the Nets. He was then suspended indefinitely in November for amplifying an antisemitic movie on his social media and his subsequent comments and reluctance to apologize. He missed eight games before returning to the lineup.

There's possibly more leverage for Irving in seeking a trade right now because more teams could be desperate to add a star-level player for the stretch run of the season.

Based on the teams Irving wanted to be traded to during the offseason, think of how the Mavs would feel about pairing him with Luka Dončić. The Lakers are always under the microscope to do something, especially with LeBron James still playing at a high level at age 38.

Per Matt Moore of the Action Network, Kawhi Leonard "has made it clear" to the Clippers front office he would welcome a point guard before the trade deadline.

Nets general manager Sean Marks has a big decision to make six days before the trade deadline. They are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-20 record and have played the last 11 games without Kevin Durant because of a sprained MCL.

Irving comes with a ton of baggage, but his on-court performance puts him among the best players in the NBA. He is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in 40 starts this season.