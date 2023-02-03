X

    Zach Lowe on Chris Paul Trade Rumors: 'Heard Nothing About' Deal Interest from Suns

    Erin WalshFebruary 3, 2023

    Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has been included in various trade rumors leading up to the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, but it doesn't appear that the franchise will be moving on from the veteran this winter.

    ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his The Lowe Post podcast Thursday that he doesn't think the Suns will trade Paul and that he's "heard nothing about" trading the point guard, adding that he's "heard the opposite."

    Paul has not played up to his standard this season, and he has also missed time due to injury. The 37-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 32 games while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep.

    The 12-time All-Star's struggles this season have contributed to an underwhelming year in Phoenix, where the Suns currently sit seventh in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record, though he's not the only one to blame for the team's disappointing performance.

    Star guard Devin Booker has also missed time due to injury, and the franchise hasn't had Jae Crowder available as he continues to push for a trade out of Arizona.

    All of this has led to reports that the Suns are eyeing point guards at the deadline, including the Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley and Charlotte Hornets' Terry Rozier.

    If the Suns bring in another point guard, it's unclear if they would be set on shipping out Paul. That said, it could also be difficult to move him as he's under contract for $30.8 million in 2023-24 and has a nonguaranteed deal for 2024-25.

    Paul can still be a key piece on a championship contender, but the Suns need to figure out if their window to win a title with him as a starter is still open.