Cavs' Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks Scuffle: 'Been Busting His Ass for Years'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell was unapologetic after his scuffle with Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks during Thursday's 128-113 win, telling reporters Brooks' antics were caused by the history between them, most of which was favorable to Mitchell.

"That's just who he is. We've seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I've been busting his ass for years," Mitchell said. "Playoffs, regular season. The one game he does an alright job on me today, he does something like that. There's no place for that in the game, and you've got to protect yourself at the end of the day."

Mitchell had one of his worst performances of the season in Thursday's victory, scoring six points on 2-of-11 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes of action. It was his first time scoring fewer than 10 points in a game since November.

The brouhaha between Mitchell and Brooks occurred midway through the third quarter when Brooks appeared to hit Mitchell below the waist after missing a layup. Both players were ejected from the game after the incident.

Mitchell reiterated that Brooks is developing a reputation among players as someone who resorts to dirty tactics on the court.

"This has been brewing for years, with me and with other guys in the league. You all see it; this isn't new; tonight was just the end of it," Michell said. "But it's tough when you can't guard somebody or you can't do something and you got to resort to that, and he's done that to a lot of players."

It's unclear if either player will face any further discipline from the NBA for their actions on Thursday.

After improving to 32-22, the Cavs will have a couple days to revel in the victory before traveling to face the Indiana Pacers (24-29) on Sunday. The Grizzlies (32-20) will also return to action that day when they host the Toronto Raptors (23-30).