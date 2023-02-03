X

    NFL Twitter Delighted by 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge as Derek Carr, AFC Hold Lead

    Doric SamFebruary 3, 2023

    AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks with NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) of the Minnesota Vikings before the Pro Bowl Games skills events, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
    Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL

    The 2023 Pro Bowl Games got underway Thursday with a slew of unique, entertaining competitions.

    Things kicked off with the Precision Passing competition that was a test of accuracy among quarterbacks. Derek Carr sealed the win for the AFC with a 31-point performance, the highest out of six participants.

    The win gave the AFC an early 3-0 lead over the NFC. Carr, who is set to part ways with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, put on a show for his prospective suitors this offseason:

    NFL @NFL

    31 points from <a href="https://twitter.com/derekcarrqb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DerekCarrQB</a> gives the AFC the Precision Passing victory! <br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/qmokHzHTY6">pic.twitter.com/qmokHzHTY6</a>

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    Derek Carr got jokes 🤣<br><br>"Probably why I'm going somewhere else" <a href="https://t.co/ROPRujyKSf">pic.twitter.com/ROPRujyKSf</a>

    Mark Anderson @markanderson65

    Derek Carr just lit up the precision passing competition at the Pro Bowl.<br><br>Asked by ESPN if he had ever been that hot in Las Vegas, Carr said, "Not that hot. Probably why I'm going somewhere else."

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    he had that READYYYYYYY

    Men In Teal Podcast @menintealpod

    Derek Carr with the mic drop 😂😂😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a>

    Adam Schein @AdamSchein

    I love Derek Carr.

    Nicole Lynn @AgentNicoleLynn

    Derek Carr's statement at the Pro Bowl has me crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Hope y'all are tuning in!

    Next up was the Lightning Round, which featured three competitions. There was a water balloon toss followed by a fielding punts competition. The final drill saw players attempt to hit targets to get a bucket of confetti dumped on NFC head coach Eli Manning and AFC assistant Ray Lewis, which made for some entertaining television.

    The AFC won again to extend its lead:

    NFL @NFL

    The AFC wins Thrill of the Spill and Eli Manning gets the confetti shower 😂<br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/Ovt1zshg20">pic.twitter.com/Ovt1zshg20</a>

    Kyle Foley @KFoleyFL

    Unironically enjoying the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> tbh. It's so much better when they don't try to treat it like a serious football weekend.

    NFL Twitter Delighted by 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge as Derek Carr, AFC Hold Lead
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    PhinsPod | A Miami Dolphins Show @PhinsPod

    Don't hate me, but this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> is fun as hell

    El Patrón🫡 @HLT__92

    Eli was so nervous 🤣 he thought he was going to get water dumped on him <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a>

    J. Stender @jSTENDER3

    Thrill of the Spill would be better if it was set up by <a href="https://twitter.com/Nickelodeon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nickelodeon</a>. We need <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/slime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#slime</a> next year. <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a>

    The results of the Longest Drive golf competition were aired, with the AFC taking the victory once again on Jordan Poyer's 320-yard swing. Poyer was the final participant to go, and he beat out T.J. Hockenson's drive of 316 yards.

    NFL @NFL

    On the last swing... Jordan Poyer wins the Longest Drive for the AFC! 🏌️‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/J_poyer21?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@J_Poyer21</a><br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/x5m8bZeHdq">pic.twitter.com/x5m8bZeHdq</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Third times a charm for <a href="https://twitter.com/zadariussmith?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZadariusSmith</a> 😂🏌️‍♂️<br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/jDqRHuuddY">pic.twitter.com/jDqRHuuddY</a>

    Howard WGR @hsimon62

    How about Jordan Poyer winning the longest drive contest at the pro bowl games. His drive was 320 yards.

    Jordan poyer @J_poyer21

    LFG!!! <a href="https://t.co/iBpm1Z5jdn">https://t.co/iBpm1Z5jdn</a>

    TicNation ☘️ @PritchBurner

    Lmao Zadarius Smith

    The final competition of the night was dodgeball. Both offenses and defenses faced off against one another to determine the final matchup, which ended up being the AFC defense against the NFC offense. It was the NFC offense that eventually took the victory to stave off a clean sweep by the AFC, which holds a 9-3 lead.

    Lindsey Pallares @lindseylares

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/gkittle46?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gkittle46</a> with the closer! The People's TE is the dodgeball champ 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> <a href="https://t.co/cJ1kEV1SU8">pic.twitter.com/cJ1kEV1SU8</a>

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/saquon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Saquon</a> is elusive while playing dodgeball too 👀<br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/lL2svOBUO3">pic.twitter.com/lL2svOBUO3</a>

    George Stoia III @GeorgeStoia

    Alright, we need more NFL dodgeball.

    Bryan Knowles @BryKno

    ...We just had instant replay overturn the NFC dodgeball result.<br><br>The NFL, man.

    Arif Hasan, but NFL 🏈 @ArifHasanNFL

    can't believe the refs decided the dodgeball game

    marlonhumphrey.eth @marlon_humphrey

    The script was already written smh they even rigging dodgeball 😑

    Things will conclude Sunday with the finale of the Best Catch competition, the Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tac Toe, the Move the Chains strength competition and final of three flag football games between the AFC and NFC.