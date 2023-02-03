NFL Twitter Delighted by 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge as Derek Carr, AFC Hold Lead

Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games got underway Thursday with a slew of unique, entertaining competitions.

Things kicked off with the Precision Passing competition that was a test of accuracy among quarterbacks. Derek Carr sealed the win for the AFC with a 31-point performance, the highest out of six participants.

The win gave the AFC an early 3-0 lead over the NFC. Carr, who is set to part ways with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, put on a show for his prospective suitors this offseason:

Next up was the Lightning Round, which featured three competitions. There was a water balloon toss followed by a fielding punts competition. The final drill saw players attempt to hit targets to get a bucket of confetti dumped on NFC head coach Eli Manning and AFC assistant Ray Lewis, which made for some entertaining television.

The AFC won again to extend its lead:

The results of the Longest Drive golf competition were aired, with the AFC taking the victory once again on Jordan Poyer's 320-yard swing. Poyer was the final participant to go, and he beat out T.J. Hockenson's drive of 316 yards.

The final competition of the night was dodgeball. Both offenses and defenses faced off against one another to determine the final matchup, which ended up being the AFC defense against the NFC offense. It was the NFC offense that eventually took the victory to stave off a clean sweep by the AFC, which holds a 9-3 lead.

Things will conclude Sunday with the finale of the Best Catch competition, the Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tac Toe, the Move the Chains strength competition and final of three flag football games between the AFC and NFC.