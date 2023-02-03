NFL Twitter Delighted by 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge as Derek Carr, AFC Hold Lead

NFL Twitter Delighted by 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge as Derek Carr, AFC Hold LeadFebruary 3, 2023
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games got underway Thursday with a slew of unique, entertaining competitions.
Things kicked off with the Precision Passing competition that was a test of accuracy among quarterbacks. Derek Carr sealed the win for the AFC with a 31-point performance, the highest out of six participants.
The win gave the AFC an early 3-0 lead over the NFC. Carr, who is set to part ways with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, put on a show for his prospective suitors this offseason:
NFL @NFL
31 points from <a href="https://twitter.com/derekcarrqb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DerekCarrQB</a> gives the AFC the Precision Passing victory! <br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/qmokHzHTY6">pic.twitter.com/qmokHzHTY6</a>
Next up was the Lightning Round, which featured three competitions. There was a water balloon toss followed by a fielding punts competition. The final drill saw players attempt to hit targets to get a bucket of confetti dumped on NFC head coach Eli Manning and AFC assistant Ray Lewis, which made for some entertaining television.
The AFC won again to extend its lead:
J. Stender @jSTENDER3
Thrill of the Spill would be better if it was set up by <a href="https://twitter.com/Nickelodeon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nickelodeon</a>. We need <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/slime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#slime</a> next year. <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a>
The results of the Longest Drive golf competition were aired, with the AFC taking the victory once again on Jordan Poyer's 320-yard swing. Poyer was the final participant to go, and he beat out T.J. Hockenson's drive of 316 yards.
NFL @NFL
On the last swing... Jordan Poyer wins the Longest Drive for the AFC! 🏌️♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/J_poyer21?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@J_Poyer21</a><br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/x5m8bZeHdq">pic.twitter.com/x5m8bZeHdq</a>
NFL @NFL
Third times a charm for <a href="https://twitter.com/zadariussmith?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZadariusSmith</a> 😂🏌️♂️<br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/jDqRHuuddY">pic.twitter.com/jDqRHuuddY</a>
The final competition of the night was dodgeball. Both offenses and defenses faced off against one another to determine the final matchup, which ended up being the AFC defense against the NFC offense. It was the NFC offense that eventually took the victory to stave off a clean sweep by the AFC, which holds a 9-3 lead.
Lindsey Pallares @lindseylares
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/gkittle46?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gkittle46</a> with the closer! The People's TE is the dodgeball champ 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> <a href="https://t.co/cJ1kEV1SU8">pic.twitter.com/cJ1kEV1SU8</a>
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/saquon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Saquon</a> is elusive while playing dodgeball too 👀<br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlGames</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/lL2svOBUO3">pic.twitter.com/lL2svOBUO3</a>
Things will conclude Sunday with the finale of the Best Catch competition, the Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tac Toe, the Move the Chains strength competition and final of three flag football games between the AFC and NFC.