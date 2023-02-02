NBA Trade Rumors: Trail Blazers a 'Strong Suitor' for Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly "have emerged as a strong suitor" for Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

He added that the Blazers were "among a few teams showing interest in Vanderbilt, who appears increasingly likely to be dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline."

Vanderbilt, 23, is having his best season of his young career, averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three. He's made 51 appearances for Utah, starting 41 games.

After trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past offseason, the Jazz were expected to be entering a rebuild. Instead, they've been hanging around the playoff picture at 27-26, and they currently sit ninth in the Western Conference.

The Jazz have been one of the best surprises of the 2022-23 NBA season. But with a number of veteran role players who would make sense for contenders around the league—like Vanderbilt, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Mike Conley, among others—it wouldn't be a shock if the Jazz ultimately elect to be sellers in the next week.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, have been something of a disappointment. At 25-26, they sit at 11th in the West, and their efforts to retool around Damian Lillard by adding Jerami Grant and other pieces this offseason haven't panned out so far.

Both Grant and up-and-coming guard Anfernee Simons have had solid seasons, but adding more talent around Lillard would make sense as the Blazers look to maximize the remaining years of the superstar guard's prime.

And Vanderbilt already has Dame's blessing:

Acquiring Vanderbilt might not be the biggest splash, but he would be a solid addition on the wing as the Blazers look to fight their way back into the playoff picture.