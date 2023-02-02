Former WWE Superstar Lanny Poffo Dies at Age 68; Brother of 'Macho Man' Randy Savage

Source: WWE.com

Former WWE and WCW superstar Lanny Poffo has died at the age of 68.

WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan confirmed the news on Twitter:

WWE also issued a statement about Poffo in the wake of his death:

Poffo is best known as the younger brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage, though he had a successful wrestling career in his own right.

Known as "Leaping Lanny" and "The Genius" in WWE, Poffo worked for the promotion from 1985 to 1992. He was primarily used as an enhancement talent to help get other stars over, but his natural charisma and ability to talk carried him a long way.

Poffo had a high-profile main-event match for the WWE championship against Hulk Hogan on Saturday Night's Main Event 24 in October 1989. He actually won the match by count-out with some help from Mr. Perfect.

Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior got revenge on Poffo and Mr. Perfect two months later on Primetime Wrestling.

Poffo was under contract to WCW from 1995 to 1999, but he was barely used on television during that time.

In addition to his time in WWE and WCW, Poffo wrestled in the National Wrestling Alliance, All-South Wrestling Alliance and Mid-South Wrestling. He won the NWA Mid-America heavyweight title in a tournament by defeating Dennis Hall in the finals.

Outside of wrestling, Poffo also wrote multiple books that showcased his unique poetry and rhyming skills.