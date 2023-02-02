Nuggets' Michael Malone to Coach Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and his staff have been selected to coach Team LeBron at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday night.

The news comes after the NBA announced earlier in the week that Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff would coach Team Giannis.

The selection process as to who would coach each of the All-Star teams was simple. The coaches who have led their team to the best record in each conference before Sunday would be chosen for the event.

The Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday ensured Denver would have the top spot in the West when play ends before the All-Star break on Sunday.

Denver has the best record in the West at 35-16, and Malone deserves a lot of credit. His usage of Aaron Gordon, in particular, has been pleasant to watch as the veteran has molded himself into a brilliant defender and an efficient scorer.

Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. have also combined to form a dynamic starting lineup around star center and two-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

Malone has been head coach of the Nuggets since the 2015-16 campaign, leading the team from being a non-factor in the Western Conference to a perennial playoff contender over the last several seasons.

In Malone's eight seasons at the helm, he has led the Nuggets to a 349-257 record and a 21-27 record in the postseason.

Jokić is currently the only Nugget who will start the All-Star Game, though the team could have more players selected for the bench on Thursday when the NBA announces the reserves for the Eastern and Western conferences.

There's no guarantee Malone will coach Jokić in the game, either. He would have to be selected by the Team LeBron captain, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, during the All-Star Game draft.

Malone also coached Team LeBron in the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte. This year's event will be held at Vivint Arena in Utah on Feb. 19.