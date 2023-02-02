Suns' Devin Booker Reportedly Could Return From Groin Injury vs. Nets

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could return from a groin injury for Tuesday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Booker has been sidelined the last five weeks with a left groin strain and hasn't played since a Dec. 25 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Booker hinted at his eventual return to the lineup via a Twitter post on Wednesday afternoon:

The 26-year-old, who has been ramping up activity, is expected to join the Suns on Friday for their first game of a five-game Eastern Conference road trip against the Boston Celtics.

The Suns desperately need Booker to return to the lineup as they've dropped to seventh in the Western Conference, going 8-10 in his absence entering Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Phoenix is 27-25 overall.

Booker has appeared in just 29 games this season because of his groin strain and a hamstring ailment. When healthy, he's been Phoenix's best player, averaging 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 37.0 percent from deep.

With Booker out of the lineup and the Suns struggling, Phoenix has been linked in a number of trade rumors this winter, including to point guards, such as Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, to replace veteran Chris Paul, who has been subpar this season.

The Suns are also looking to move Jae Crowder, though that's because he hasn't played all season in pursuit of a move away from Phoenix.

The Suns entered the 2022-23 campaign with championship aspirations. Despite not living up to expectations, there's reason to believe Phoenix will be able to compete come playoff time, especially with Booker's impending return to the lineup.