2023 NFL Draft: Final Selection Order After Chiefs Beat Eagles in Super Bowl 57

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, and the full order for the 2023 NFL draft is officially set.

Both teams will now shift their focus to the draft. The runner-up Eagles will select 30th overall, and the champion Chiefs will pick last at 31st overall.

The 2023 NFL draft is being held at the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City. The first round kicks off on April 27, with the remaining rounds coming over the following two days.

Here's a look at the updated draft order:

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Note: Miami Dolphins forfeited first-round pick, which otherwise would be slotted at 21st overall.

Sunday's Super Bowl was a highly entertaining back-and-forth battle that saw Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throw for 304 yards and one touchdown, in addition to rushing for 70 yards and three scores.

However, it was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who helped will his team to victory with three touchdown passes and a late fourth quarter drive before Chad Henne kicked the eventual game-winning field goal.

Neither of these teams will need significant upgrades this offseason, and they'll be able to fill some key depth roles with their late first-round selections.

However, the Eagles also own the No. 10 overall pick, which was acquired from the Saints, so they could end up selecting a potential starter there.

Replenishing the defense should be key for the Eagles entering the draft. Defense was a big part of their identity throughout the 2022 campaign and it will continue to be for years to come.

As for the Chiefs, they have some issues on the defensive line that could be patched via a late first-round pick, particularly on the edge. George Karlaftis is beginning to step into his own and Mike Danna is solid, but Kansas City needs to think about the future beyond Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap.

That said, the Chiefs will be celebrating their title first, so don't expect to hear any draft talk until after the celebrations are over.