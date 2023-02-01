5-Star PG Tahaad Pettiford Commits to Auburn over Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, More

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the best point guards in the 2024 recruiting class is headed to Auburn.

Tahaad Pettiford told Joe Tipton of On3 Sports he chose the Tigers over the likes of Kentucky, UCLA, Kansas, UConn, Seton Hall and Ole Miss.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Pettiford is a 5-star prospect and the No. 22 overall player, No. 3 point guard and No. 2 player from the state of New Jersey in the 2024 class.

"I chose Auburn because I feel like Coach Bruce Pearl is going to prepare me for the next level," Pettiford told Tipton. "I loved the environment and the energy on campus from everyone. It made me feel like it was a second home."

Pearl is already building an impressive 2024 class that includes 4-star big man Peyton Marshall.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Marshall and Pettiford running pick-and-rolls and operating a two-man game against SEC defenses once they are together with the Tigers.

Pettiford's explosiveness with the ball stands out, as he can beat defenders off the dribble in half-court sets or get out in transition. That type of speed and athleticism should help him stay in front of ball-handlers on the defensive side as well.

He told Tipton he sees himself as "a scoring point guard that can get my teammates involved and make a big play when needed."

That would certainly work in Pearl's system as the head coach attempts to build on the momentum he has established with Auburn. The program reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003 in his fourth season in 2017-18 and then advanced all the way to the Final Four in 2019.

The Big Dance is no longer the baseline expectation for the Tigers under Pearl, especially after they went 28-6 last season just to lose in the second round.

Auburn is 16-5 this season and has an even brighter future following the commitment of Pettiford.