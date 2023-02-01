Patriots' Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: Hard to Think There Will Be Another QB Like Him

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Many across the football world are celebrating the career of Tom Brady following his retirement announcement on Wednesday.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who watched Brady win six of his seven Super Bowl titles, told ESPN he finds it hard to think there will ever be another player who compares to the legendary quarterback:

Kraft has a point, as it will be hard to ever replicate Brady's immaculate playing career.

The three-time NFL MVP went from the 199th pick in the 2000 draft to the greatest quarterback of all time, holding virtually all of the major passing records in NFL history. The 45-year-old spent 19 seasons with the Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and leading them to victory in Super Bowl LV.