LeBron James' Historic Night Lionized by NBA Twitter as Lakers Beat Knicks

LeBron James is on the cusp of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. But Tuesday night, it was his passing that earned him a few more career milestones.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend moved up to fourth on the all-time assists leaderboard, surpassing Mark Jackson and Steve Nash, all while leading his team to a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

He's now the only player in NBA history to rank in the top five in both points and assists.

It was just another elite performance for James in a career full of them, as he posted a triple-double with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

But the focus after the game was on his achievements as a passer, and unsurprisingly, the GOAT conversation was once again raised:

While James was making more history, he was also spoiling big nights from New York's Jalen Brunson (37 points, six assists) and Julius Randle (23 points, 12 rebounds). The Lakers, meanwhile, will be thrilled that new addition Rui Hachimura (19 points, nine rebounds) had a big game while getting a start.

Every win is big for the 24-28 Lakers as they look to fight their way into the playoff picture, and the Knicks (27-25) didn't make things easy in a contest that was close throughout.

That the game went to overtime at all will be a point of frustration for the Lakers, as they held a 114-108 lead with 1:41 remaining in the game after James sunk a three. The Knicks closed regulation on a 6-0 run to force overtime, but the Lakers managed to handle business in overtime.

And James added to his legend. A good night for the Lakers at MSG.