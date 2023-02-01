X

    LeBron James' Historic Night Lionized by NBA Twitter as Lakers Beat Knicks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 1, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on January 31, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James is on the cusp of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. But Tuesday night, it was his passing that earned him a few more career milestones.

    The Los Angeles Lakers legend moved up to fourth on the all-time assists leaderboard, surpassing Mark Jackson and Steve Nash, all while leading his team to a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron has moved to 4th all-time in career assists 👑 <a href="https://t.co/aB6MxwOfAW">pic.twitter.com/aB6MxwOfAW</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Another milestone for the King 👑<br><br>LeBron passes Mark Jackson and Steve Nash for fourth on the NBA all-time assist list 📈 <a href="https://t.co/rMjH5AS488">pic.twitter.com/rMjH5AS488</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    LeBron threads the needle to Bryant 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/OSlvlg1rEa">pic.twitter.com/OSlvlg1rEa</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron hangs in for the early and-one 💪<br><br>Lakers lead 9-3 on TNT. <a href="https://t.co/sSbRFpjrqn">pic.twitter.com/sSbRFpjrqn</a>

    He's now the only player in NBA history to rank in the top five in both points and assists.

    It was just another elite performance for James in a career full of them, as he posted a triple-double with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

    But the focus after the game was on his achievements as a passer, and unsurprisingly, the GOAT conversation was once again raised:

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    That LeBron James is likely going to break the NBA's scoring record and crack the top-five in all-time assists (passing Mark Jackson and Steve Nash) in the same week is pretty compelling evidence that James is the GOAT.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    LeBron James has now passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to move into fourth place all-time in assists in NBA history.<br><br>Pretty remarkable that, as he's on the precipice of breaking the all-time scoring record, he's also now firmly inside the top 5 in assists.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    LeBron all-time rankings: <br><br>PTS — 2nd<br>AST — 4th<br>STL — 9th<br>3P — 9th <br><br>Unreal. <a href="https://t.co/0zEo1gmuS4">pic.twitter.com/0zEo1gmuS4</a>

    Drew Hanlen @DrewHanlen

    The basketball community should just come together &amp; agree that LeBron (👑) is going to have the greatest career ever while MJ (🐐) is still the greatest player ever

    LeBron Factory @LeBronFactory

    LeBron has now surpassed Steve Nash for No. 4 on the NBA's all-time assists list.<br><br>He's also going to pass Kareem in the next week for No.1 on the NBA's all-time points list.<br><br>THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/st40kQR3F0">pic.twitter.com/st40kQR3F0</a>

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    LeBron has more points than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant and more assists than Magic Johnson and Steve Nash.

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    Any list you look at LeBron is there. &amp; he's still playing at a high level. Insane what we are witnessing

    John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 @John_Karalis

    LeBron chasing the all time scoring record is obviously incredibly impressive, but the fact that he'll probably retire 4th all time in assists is almost incomprehensible. The next closest guy is Oscar Robertson at 13th in scoring &amp; 8th in assists.

    While James was making more history, he was also spoiling big nights from New York's Jalen Brunson (37 points, six assists) and Julius Randle (23 points, 12 rebounds). The Lakers, meanwhile, will be thrilled that new addition Rui Hachimura (19 points, nine rebounds) had a big game while getting a start.

    Every win is big for the 24-28 Lakers as they look to fight their way into the playoff picture, and the Knicks (27-25) didn't make things easy in a contest that was close throughout.

    That the game went to overtime at all will be a point of frustration for the Lakers, as they held a 114-108 lead with 1:41 remaining in the game after James sunk a three. The Knicks closed regulation on a 6-0 run to force overtime, but the Lakers managed to handle business in overtime.

    And James added to his legend. A good night for the Lakers at MSG.