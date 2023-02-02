NHL Power Rankings: Bruins and Hurricanes Tied for No. 1 Spot at End of 1st Half

0 of 6

Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes simply won't go away.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour's team already leads the Metropolitan Division and is among the league's best in several statistical categories, but it's been staring up at the Boston Bruins in B/R's Power Rankings for four straight weeks since the start of 2023.

Until now.

Carolina's 9-3-2 run across 14 games in January—including an 8-1-1 stretch to end the month—was enough to sway three voters to cast first-place ballots in its direction and forge a tie with the Bruins, who received the remaining three first-place votes to stay atop the list for the 12th consecutive week. Both Boston and the Hurricanes also got three second-place votes.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning rounded out the top five for the third consecutive week.

Our panel awards 32 points for first place and one point for 32nd to come up with the weekly list. Teams' last rankings and how they moved are shown alongside each updated placement. Scroll through to see where your favorites landed, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.