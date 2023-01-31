Lakers' Russell Westbrook Passes Gary Payton for 10th on NBA's Career Assists List

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook moved into the top 10 in NBA history in assists during Monday night's 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Westbrook surpassed Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton, who was a longtime Seattle SuperSonics star and also played for the Lakers.

With 10 assists to go along with 17 points and eight rebounds, Westbrook gave himself 8,972 career assists, moving past Payton's mark of 8,966 dimes.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.