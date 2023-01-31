X

    Lakers' Russell Westbrook Passes Gary Payton for 10th on NBA's Career Assists List

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 31, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 30, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook moved into the top 10 in NBA history in assists during Monday night's 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

    According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Westbrook surpassed Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton, who was a longtime Seattle SuperSonics star and also played for the Lakers.

    With 10 assists to go along with 17 points and eight rebounds, Westbrook gave himself 8,972 career assists, moving past Payton's mark of 8,966 dimes.

