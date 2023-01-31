Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says Pacers' Andrew Nembhard Told His Father Tee to 'Shut Up'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant got into a small altercation with Indiana Pacers guards Andrew Nembhard and Chris Duarte in Sunday's win, and it was apparently caused by an interaction with his father.

On Monday, Morant told reporters that the incident stemmed from Nembhard telling his father, Tee Morant, to shut up, and after Ja confronted the rookie, Duarte got in the middle of them:

"Andrew told my pops to shut up. Pretty much, I heard my pops like ask him if he said shut up. So I was trying to figure out who he was talking to. Obviously, I had seen it was him, so I approached him, seeing what he was on. Checked his temperature. He didn't have a fever. Then Duarte came over, tried to push me … I told him stop pushing me. He said he was cooling. Then his teammates came over, then he started talking."

Morant's best friend, Davonte Pack, was escorted out of the arena for seemingly escalating the incident. Pack usually sits next to Tee Morant during Grizzlies home games.

Tee Morant was also recently involved in a sideline dispute with Pro Football Hall of Famer and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe during Memphis' game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The win over the Pacers snapped a five-game losing streak for the Grizzlies. Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in the victory, so perhaps he was extra motivated to dominate after the altercation with the Pacers' young guards.