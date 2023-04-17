Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts Signs $255M Contract to Be Highest-Paid NFL Player Ever

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Coming off an MVP-caliber season and a fantastic showing in Super Bowl 57, the Philadelphia Eagles have rewarded Jalen Hurts with a long-term contract extension.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hurts has agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal that includes $179.3 million guaranteed along with a no-trade clause. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this is the first time in Eagles franchise history that a player will receive a no-trade clause in his contract. Hurts' $51 million average salary will make him the highest-paid player ever.

This was the first offseason that Hurts was eligible to sign an extension. He was entering the final season of his rookie contract after the Eagles selected him with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

There were questions coming into the 2022 season about Hurts' viability as the long-term answer at quarterback for Philadelphia. He did help the team make the playoffs in his first full year as the starter in 2021, but he struggled as a passer with 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

After the Eagles' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, The Ringer's Benjamin Solak noted Hurts' limitations throwing the ball made him look "like a career backup and spot starter."

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took steps to help his young quarterback during the offseason. Roseman acquired star wide receiver A.J. Brown in a draft-day trade with the Tennessee Titans to pair with DeVonta Smith.

It was assumed at the time of the trade that Roseman and the front office were trying to take away any potential excuse that could be made about Hurts as a passer.

Playing with Brown, Smith, Dallas Goedert and an elite offensive line, Hurts developed into one of the best all-around quarterbacks in the NFL. He made huge strides throwing the ball, finishing with 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and a 66.5 completion percentage.

In addition to the improved statistical performance, advanced metrics showed Hurts was playing at a high level when the Eagles asked him to throw the ball.

Hurts has also been one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL over the past two seasons. He has racked up 1,544 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground since the start of the 2021 campaign.

The 24-year-old put up career-high numbers this season despite missing two games late in the year because of a shoulder injury.

The Eagles had an outstanding 2022 season with a franchise-record 14 wins. They won the NFC East for the first time in three years and were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Hurts finished second in MVP voting to Patrick Mahomes. It was the best showing by an Eagles player in the MVP race since Donovan McNabb was the runner-up to Marshall Faulk in 2000.

In the Eagles' 38-35 loss to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Hurts had arguably the best game of his life. He finished with 304 yards and one touchdown passing, 70 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Philadelphia lost only two games in Hurts' 18 starts between the regular season and playoffs last season. The offense ranked third in points scored and Football Outsiders' DVOA.

The roster won't be as strong in 2023 after key players like Javon Hargrave, Miles Sanders, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, T.J. Edwards and Marcus Epps left in free agency. That will put more of a burden on Hurts to carry them, but he looked capable of handling the task last season.

There was little doubt that Hurts was going to be the Eagles' quarterback for a long time. The team made it official as soon as possible after he had the best year of his still-young career.