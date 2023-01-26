X

    Fans Question Jordan Poole's Clutch Play in Warriors' Win After Steph Curry Ejection

    Adam WellsJanuary 26, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors during the game against the Boston Celtics on January 19, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Wednesday night marked the best and worst of Jordan Poole in the Golden State Warriors' thrilling 122-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Poole made a terrific play to get under the basket on the inbounds pass from Donte DiVincenzo for the game-winning layup with one second remaining.

    NBA @NBA

    JORDAN POOLE CALLED GAME<br><br>WARRIORS WIN.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBARivalsWeek?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBARivalsWeek</a> <a href="https://t.co/K3DcglqJHr">pic.twitter.com/K3DcglqJHr</a>

    The 23-year-old finished the game with an efficient 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, seven assists and four rebounds. He led all players in plus-minus at plus-15.

    Poole's heroic moment at the very end did ease some of the frustration about his decision-making earlier in the game.

    With the Warriors up 116-114 with just over one minute remaining, Poole caught a pass well behind the three-point line and decided to throw up a shot when Stephen Curry, who was right next to him, called for the ball.

    Instead of giving the ball to the two-time NBA MVP, Poole fired up a shot that missed. Curry, in frustration, slumped his shoulders and threw his mouthpiece as he was running back on defense. The officials whistled Curry for a technical foul and ejected him from the game.

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Steph was just ejected from the game after throwing his mouth piece ... <a href="https://t.co/b1rl7cEMXq">pic.twitter.com/b1rl7cEMXq</a>

    Not surprisingly, Warriors fans had a lot to say about Poole's absent-minded play in a key moment.

    Jay Malls @JayMalls_B

    Jordan Poole makes some horrible decisions in clutch time

    CJ @CJpt3_

    jordan poole and horrible clutch decisions go together like peanut butter and jelly

    dannyboi #BryceYoungtoVegas @koivrr

    Jordan Poole in the clutch <a href="https://t.co/FxCE7ZYcZ8">https://t.co/FxCE7ZYcZ8</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q2D8UUWdmq">pic.twitter.com/Q2D8UUWdmq</a>

    The Star & Scrub NBA Podcast @StarandScrub

    Probably the most clutch time Jordan Poole could get a game-winner. <br><br>He literally got Steph ejected in the last two minutes - would have been rough going back into the change rooms with an L.

    apAche @ApacheZo

    Jordan Poole so ass he made Steph get ejected from a clutch game that's next level

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Jordan Poole 😂 <a href="https://t.co/QdNHGT0OHI">pic.twitter.com/QdNHGT0OHI</a>

    Van @vanman_1000

    Jordan Poole has a low IQ in the clutch! That was a terrible shot!!

    Hndrxx @CruisewithRO

    Jordan Poole and bad decisions in clutch moments?? Isn't there coaching for these things? Or don't give him the rock to handle at all. I'm so confused

    D Fresh Prince @thedherb

    No hate but I think Jordan Poole forgets how good Steph, Klay and Draymond are at the game of basketball. When it's clutch time and it's about winning, you should always be working through those 3 players. Not saying he can't shoot but that shot was asinine

    The game-winner does buy Poole a lot more goodwill than it looked like he was going to get.

    Prior to his ejection, Curry was having a fantastic game. He led all players with 34 points and went 10-of-19 from the field.

    Poole was involved in another key moment, when he assisted on Klay Thompson's go-ahead three-pointer with 14.1 seconds left that put the Warriors up 120-118. Brandon Clarke tied the game on Memphis' next possession, setting up Poole for the game-winner.

    This was a huge win for the Warriors that got their record back to .500 at 24-24. They have won both of their head-to-head meetings with the Grizzlies this season. These two teams will play two more games at the FedEx Forum in March.

    Golden State will host the Toronto Raptors on Friday looking to get over .500 for the first time since Jan. 4. The Grizzlies, which have lost four straight games, will wrap up their five-game road trip on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.