    76ers Fans Mock Ben Simmons in Return to Philly During 76ers Win vs. Nets

    Erin WalshJanuary 26, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 25: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    In their first meeting since he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made quick work of Ben Simmons.

    The 76ers defeated the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 31-16 on the season. Brooklyn dropped to 29-18 with the loss.

    Embiid, unsurprisingly, was the best player on the court for Philadelphia, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes. He made six of 18 shots from the floor and one of five shots from deep.

    Simmons, who sat most of the fourth quarter, was essentially an offensive non-factor for the Nets as he finished with 12 points and five assists on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. He also finished with five rebounds and one block.

    After the game, 76ers fans and NBA Twitter were quick to roast Simmons in his return to Philly:

    Ku @KuKhahil

    Y'all can hit me with the "he still plays defense" and the "he such a smart passer" BS all you want. <br><br>It's legitimately sad to watch Ben Simmons play basketball now.

    dij @DijahSB

    ben simmons allergic to scoring

    Bhaskar Sunkara @sunraysunray

    Ben Simmons is playing so scared, it's painful to watch

    Mega Ran @MegaRan

    Embiid trying to embarrass Ben Simmons, lol

    Jawn Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

    Ben Simmons refusing to shoot and the crowd laughing at him is the best comedy on TV put it on HBO Max

    Matt Higgins @MattHiggins80

    My god Ben Simmons is just irrevocably broken. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nets</a>

    Boul. @CoryTownes

    BEN SIMMONS TRASH

    Ryan Quigley @ryanquigz

    Hello, Ben Simmons stinks.

    👑 Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson @ScoopB

    76ers fans are yelling: "F**k Ben Simmons."

    Dan Chipman @dchipman10

    Ben Simmons has been ruled out 8-17 weeks with back soreness <a href="https://t.co/k8SKXVK5pP">https://t.co/k8SKXVK5pP</a>

    Jacob Moreno @Jacobmorenonba

    Tyrese Maxey has 5 threes tonight, which ties Ben Simmons' three-point total for his entire career... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Alex @BirchBeer1594

    I cannot believe there was actually a time I defended and supported Ben Simmons..

    Rias Quan @youngsummerjune

    I never seen a player like Ben Simmons go from all star to a bust lmao

    Mariellys @mariellys_c

    I just wanna know what happened to Ben Simmons. His whole game changed

    Simmons is far from the player he once was, and it's clear sitting out the entire 2021-22 season had a huge impact on his career. The 26-year-old entered Wednesday's game averaging just 7.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 35 games while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor.

    If the Nets are going to contend with the likes of the 76ers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference crown, they're going to need Simmons to be a whole lot better, though that seems like a lost cause at this point.