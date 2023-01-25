Matt Barnes Subject of Police Probe After Spitting at Fiancee's Ex-Husband on Video

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Former NBA forward Matt Barnes is under police investigation after spitting at his fiancee Anansa Sims' ex-husband at Sunday's NFL playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of Barnes spitting on David Patterson Jr. during a verbal altercation before the game began. Police were called to the scene after Patterson accused Barnes of assault.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Barnes filed for a temporary restraining order against Patterson on Tuesday. In the filing, Barnes alleged Patterson was the aggressor in their altercation.

"[Patterson] shoved me, and I was forced to push him off of me. ... I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust," the complaint read.

