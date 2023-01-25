X

    Boxing Prospect Donovan Garcia Dies in Car Crash at Age 15

    Rising teen boxing prospect Donovan Garcia died after being involved in a car crash Jan. 11.

    He was 15.

    According to a GoFundMe page set up by Garcia's cousin, he suffered "severe brain injuries" in the crash and was legally pronounced dead on Jan. 17.

    "However, being that Donovan's entire body from the neck down was fully functional, his parents fought to keep him on life support," the GoFundMe reads. "Despite their best efforts, Donovan's health started to decline. Sadly, Donovan fought his biggest battle and went 7 rounds, but he was tired. His family wants everyone to know that he is at peace and they are at peace with God's will."

    Garcia was a rising young boxer who won multiple Colorado Junior Olympics state championships and was a Golden Gloves boxing champion.

    In an obituary posted earlier this month, Garcia's family wrote boxing was his "passion" and that he had a "heart of gold and put everyone before himself."

    The family is holding a benefit in Northglenn, Colorado on Feb. 4.

