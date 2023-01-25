Heat's Bam Adebayo Rips ASG Fan Voting: Some Guys 'Shouldn't Even Be on That List'

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo isn't happy with how the fans have voted for the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

"I'll leave fan voting to fan voting," he said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "There are guys that shouldn't even be on that list. But it's fan voting. That's what it is and you got to live with that."

Adebayo likely won't be an All-Star starter after sitting outside the top 10 among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in the latest fan vote, which makes up 50 percent of the vote for starters.

The 25-year-old is behind frontcourt players like rookie Paolo Banchero and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton, while longshots like Austin Reaves, Kevon Looney and Derrick Rose were among the top-10 vote-getters in their categories.

Of course, Adebayo had an uphill battle to get a starting spot regardless with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum fighting for three openings.

The former Kentucky star still has a chance to earn his second All-Star selection as a reserve, which is decided by the coaches.

"Right now I'm in a position where it's based off the coaches in the East," Adebayo said. "Now that, I'm going to be [upset] about if they tell me somebody else has played better than me this year considering I'm leading the NBA in paint points and I'm one of the reasons why we're winning."

Adebayo is averaging 21.6 points per game, which would be a career-high and a major jump from when he last earned an All-Star selection in 2019-20 (15.6 ppg). He's been a well-rounded contributor this year as well, adding 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game while his 2.6 defensive win shares ranks second in the NBA behind only Evan Mobley.

It's helped the Heat rank sixth in the East with a 27-22 record entering Wednesday despite being without Jimmy Butler for 15 games this year. Adebayo believes this is enough to get a bid to the Feb. 19 game.

"So for me, it's just that fan voting is fan voting. I'll let that be," he said. "But when it comes to coaches voting, that's when I feel like I deserve to be in it."