NBA Rumors: Knicks' Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish Trade Package Hasn't Gained Traction

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

With the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Knicks are struggling to find many suitors for Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish.

The Athletic's Fred Katz reported Tuesday the Knicks are willing to deal Fournier but without adding any assets to make his four-year, $73 million contract more palatable.

"It's tried pairing him and Reddish together in trades, one way to bring back larger salaries, but The Athletic hasn't learned of any traction on deals structured that way," per Katz.

In the case of both players, their trade value has taken significant hits this year as they've fallen out of favor in New York.

Fournier got benched in November and has only appeared in 20 games. His 6.8 points and 18.5 minutes per night are his lowest since his rookie season in 2012-13.

"Best-case scenario, I want to stay here. I want to play here," he said recently, per the New York Post's Zach Braziller. "I had a bunch of different choices in free agency, and I wanted to be a Knick. I love New York. I wanted to play for [Tom Thibodeau]. So I'd love to stay, but I'd love to play."

Fournier only turned 30 in October, so it's not like he's on his last legs as an NBA player. But when he makes $18 million this year and is guaranteed another $18.9 million next season, you can understand why his trade market is so cool.

And Katz explained the Knicks wouldn't really benefit much financially by shedding his contract since they could still be over the cap in 2023-24 without him on the payroll. With that in mind, sending away one or more draft picks along with Fournier just to get rid of him wouldn't make sense.

Reddish, meanwhile, is no longer in the rotation at all. The 23-year-old last featured in a 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 3.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on Jan. 10 the Knicks may be willing to accept two second-round picks in return for Reddish. However, even that might be too steep a price for a potential suitor given the situation.

Reddish is eligible for restricted free agency if he's tabled an $8.1 million qualifying offer.

If you're in the 6'8" forward's position, you might accept the qualifying offer in lieu of signing a multiyear contract because you could rebuild your stock for a year and then hit unrestricted free agency in 2024.

Katz posited Reddish may not even get the qualifying offer since it's probably a higher salary than he'd command on the open market. In that case, he'd immediately become an unrestricted free agent, and his old team would no longer have the right to match an offer sheet.

Reddish's utility as a short-term rental is limited at best.

Fournier and Reddish would both benefit from a change of scenery. Based on Katz's report, both could wind up remaining in New York through the deadline, though.